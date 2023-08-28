Pierre Extends Congratulations After Saint Lucia Receives Major Tourism Awards – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has extended congratulations to Tourism Minister Dr. Ernest Hilaire, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority (SLTA) CEO Lorine Charles-St. Jules, their team, and the industry partners after Saint Lucia won major tourism awards.

Saint Lucia won three awards in what the SLTA called a resounding achievement.

The Island won ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ for the fourteenth time.

Saint Lucia also won the title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’ for the second time.

– Advertisement –

“The pinnacle of this year’s success was the coveted title of ‘Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination’, a maiden recognition that underscores Saint Lucia’s unwavering commitment to preserving its natural treasures,” according to an SLTA release.

The recognition came as the Island hosted the 30th Anniversary celebrations of the World Travel Awards Caribbean & the Americas on August 26th at Sandals Grande.

Delegates from across the Caribbean arrived for the event.

“Let us continue building a sustainable tourism product that we can all be proud of,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, a former Tourism Minister, wrote on Facebook.

In addition to the three major awards Saint Lucia won, local service providers secured noteworthy 2023 titles:

• Anse Chastanet: Saint Lucia’s Leading Wedding Resort

• Barefoot Holidays: Saint Lucia’s Leading Destination Management Company

• Cap Maison Resort: Saint Lucia’s Leading Resort

• Jade Mountain: Saint Lucia’s Leading Honeymoon Resort & Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort

• Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa: Saint Lucia’s Leading Beach Resort

• Fond Doux Eco Resort: Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort

• Ladera Resort: Saint Lucia’s Leading Green Resort

• Rabot Hotel by Hotel Chocolat: Saint Lucia’s Leading Hotel

• Sandals Grande: Saint Lucia’s All-Inclusive Resort & Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort

• Sixt Car Rental: Saint Lucia’s Leading Car Rental Company

• Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort: Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort

• The Landings Resort and Spa: Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Suite

• Ti Kaye Resort & Spa: Saint Lucia’s Leading Boutique Resort

• Travel & Leisure Centre: Saint Lucia’s Leading Travel Agency

• Solar Tours & Travel: Saint Lucia’s Leading Tour Operator

• Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort: Saint Lucia’s Leading Family Resort

• Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia: “St Lucia’s Leading Luxury Hotel Villa 2023: Penthouse Three Bedroom Residence with Plunge Pool @ Zoëtry Marigot Bay St. Lucia.”

– Advertisement –