Pierre Extends Condolences On Death Of Former UWP Minister Desmond Brathwaite – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has extended condolences on the death of former government Minister Desmond Brathwaite.

On Sunday, Brathwaite, a former Castries South MP for the United Workers Party (UWP), passed away at his home in Coubaril at 78, family members disclosed.

He is survived by, among others, six children.

A family member recalled that ‘Braff’ was a stickler for punctuality and a very jovial person.

“If you couldn’t take jokes, don’t go around Braff,” he told St Lucia Times.

The family member also recalled that although some people disliked the former Minister, the people of Castries South loved him and he loved them in return.

According to the family member, there has been an outpouring of sympathy from the former constituents.

“He did his best for Castries South,” the family member stated.

He also revealed that ‘Braff’ was a fitness enthusiast.

On his official Facebook page on Sunday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre recalled learning about the passing of the former Minister for Community Development, Youth & Sports and Member of Parliament for Castries South.

“To his family and friends, my sincerest condolences for your loss,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre wrote.

“Upon hearing the sobering news, I instinctively went back to the last message that Brathwaite shared with me less than two weeks ago, which was entitled “Mystery in Life…” the message ended as follows:

“Take life easy.

In the long run, we’ll all be the same…

So, forget all tensions in life and enjoy…”

“May he rest in eternal peace,” Pierre wrote.

Headline photo: Desmond Brathwaite