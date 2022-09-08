Pierre Expresses Condolences On Death Of Queen Elizabeth II – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed deep sadness on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“I wish to convey my condolences to the British Royal Family and the Government and the People of the United Kingdom on this solemn occasion of the passing of Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“Her Majesty will forever be an enduring symbol of stability and strength throughout the Commonwealth Region and the world,” the Castries East MP noted.

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Saint Lucia, please accept our deepest sympathies,” he stated.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be “deeply felt” worldwide.

