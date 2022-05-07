Pierre Expresses Condolences Following Deadly Cuba Hotel Explosion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed condolences to the people and government of Cuba after a massive explosion late Friday morning at the exclusive Saratoga Hotel in Old Havana killed at least 25 people.

According to news reports, emergency responders transported more than 60 injured to the hospital.

“I would like to publicly express my condolences to the people and the Government of the Republic of Cuba during this tragic time,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote on his Facebook page.

“Let us pray for the loved ones and the families of those who have lost their lives as a result of the hotel blast in Havana. May their souls rest in peace. We also pray for the recovery of the wounded and for the safety of all emergency personnel,” he stated.

The BBC said it is believed a gas tanker parked outside the Saratoga Hotel ignited, causing the explosion, which destroyed several floors.

The BBC reported that the historic hotel would have reopened in a few days.

But it is in ruins, with much of its outer wall torn off while search and rescue efforts continue.

