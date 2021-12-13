Pierre Expresses Condolences After Marchand Triple Homicide

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed sincerest condolences after Sunday night’s triple homicide in Marchand, Castries, and highlighted the need for justice to move swiftly.

One woman and two men died in a drive-by shooting on Marchand road.

“The wheels of justice must move swiftly to not only solve crime but to deter criminality,” Pierre, in whose Castries East constituency the shootings occurred, said on Facebook.

“To say that I am saddened does not begin to express how I feel about the recent homicides that occurred last night. To the families, all of whom I know, please accept my sincerest condolences,” the PM wrote.

“Whilst we continue to provide the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force with the necessary resources to ensure citizen security, this scourge of crime has been left unchecked for far too many years. Citizens must do better to resolve conflict,” he declared.

And Pierre reaffirmed his commitment to support the efforts of crime-fighting by the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

He also urged citizens to support the effort.

“Let us have a peaceful holiday,” the Castries East MP urged.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister is currently away on official business and is due to return on Thursday.

