Pierre Does Not Rule Out International Help In Saint Lucia’s Anti-Crime Fight – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre did not rule out international help in Saint Lucia’s fight against what he recently described as an ‘alarming’ crime situation when reporters questioned him Monday on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting.

His comments followed Saturday night’s fatal shooting of off-duty police officer Constable Nathan Timaitre.

Timaitre’s colleague Special Police Constable Isaac Calvin alias King sustained injuries and was reported in critical condition..

The off-duty officers were engaged in a cash escort when shooters ambushed them at Bocage, Castries.

“All options are open,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre said when reporters asked him about international intervention in local crime-fighting.

He described the Bocage incident as a sad day in this country.

According to Pierre, who is responsible for National Security, the message is that violence is unacceptable.

“We have to do whatever we can to avoid the scourge of violence afflicting our country,” he stated.

At the same time, the Castries East MP observed that the situation has been confronting the country for a long time and warned against playing the blame game.

Nevertheless, Pierre explained that while the government, within its fiscal ability, provides resources to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF), it’s for the police force to develop strategic responses to crime.

“We have to be calm, we have to be resolute, we have to fight the criminality together,” he asserted.

“Criminality al all levels, at the level of corruption, at the level of situations where people do not speak the truth – we have to get all these situations under control,” the PM expressed.

“Criminality in all aspects is horrible and what’s happening now where there’s a loss of life and property cannot be tolerated,” he told reporters.

In this regard, Pierre urged everyone to get together to deal with the scourge of crime.

