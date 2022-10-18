Pierre: Descartes-Pelius Will Head RSLPF In Transition To A New Commissioner – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre says the historic appointment of Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius as Acting Police Commissioner will transition the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) to a new Police Chief.

Descartes-Pelius is due to retire within a year.

Prime Minister Pierre described her Acting Police Commissioner appointment as a historic time for women in Saint Lucia as Milton Desir proceeded on vacation leave on Friday.

Desir’s contract as Police Commissioner officially ends on December 9.

“It is important that we have this transition because we wanted no one to have an unreasonable expectation of becoming Commissioner of Police,” the PM told reporters on Monday.

He spoke on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting where he disclosed that the post of Police Commissioner would be advertised.

Pierre, responsible for National Security, acknowledged that appointing Descartes-Pelius came at a difficult time in the region concerning crime.

But Pierre expressed confidence in the new Acting Commissioner’s leadership and hoped the men and women of the RSLPF would cooperate.

“From her experience and knowledge and her ability to work with people as is clear, I think Mrs. Pelius will continue to mobilise the members of the police force so they can do their duties in an effective way,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

In addition, the Castries East MP explained that appointing Descartes-Pelius was a testimony to the faith and belief in the women of Saint Lucia.

