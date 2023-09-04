Pierre: Descartes-Pelius Appointment To Facilitate Transition To Younger RSLPF Leadership – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre Monday welcomed Cruscita Descartes-Pelius as Police Commissioner, declaring that her tenure would pave the way for leadership training and a younger cadre of individuals at the helm of the force.

“She is there for one year, and after this year, the force is going to be under new, younger leadership,” Pierre told reporters.

The Prime Minister spoke on the margins of Monday’s Cabinet meeting.

“We have a corps of young officers who are very capable. But we needed some time so that they could get the necessary training – they would get the necessary experience,” he explained.

Pierre disclosed that Descartes-Pelius at the helm would enable a smooth transition into new leadership.

He told reporters he was pleased Descartes-Pelius had accepted the appointment as top cop.

She was reappointed Police Commissioner for one year, effective 1st September 2023.

Her previous appointment to the post was in October 2022, when she became Saint Lucia’s first female Police Commissioner.

“There was literally no succession planning,” Prime Minister Pierre, responsible for National Security, said regarding the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF).

“We needed that training, that period of transition,” Pierre said.

He told reporters that Ronald Phillip did a sterling job as acting Police Commissioner.

And Pierre stated that the proposed leadership training would be for all senior officers.

In addition, he indicated that his administration had written friendly governments regarding the training.

Headline photo: FLASHBACK – Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and then Acting Police Commissioner Cruscite Descartes-Pelius appear at a joint press briefing in October, 2022.

