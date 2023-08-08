Pierre Denies Knowledge Of Dissent At Customs & Excise Department – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre denied knowledge of dissent among Customs & Excise officers in an interview with reporters Tuesday on the sidelines of a House of Assembly meeting.

“I don’t know of any dissent. In fact, Customs is performing very well. I am very happy with what they are doing. Their revenue intake is very good,” the Prime Minister said.

Pierre spoke in response to a question regarding the situation at the Customs & Excise Department after a Customs Officer was shot on July 11, 2023.

One day after the incident at Monchy, Pierre, and Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Phillip met with Customs and Excise employees to assure them of commitment to their safety.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister explained that everyone was concerned after the shooting.

However, Pierre, responsible for National Security, disclosed that certain steps had been taken to improve Customs Officers’ security.

“In fact, the Customs Officers themselves have applauded what we have done. But of course, there’s a lot more to do. I’d like to do a lot more for Customs Officers and we are doing a lot more,” he asserted.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister explained that addressing the needs of the Customs Department was a work in progress.

He recalled that for a long time, Customs Officers wanted duty-free vehicles.

“They’re getting it now,” he told reporters.

In addition, Pierre acknowledged concern over physical arrangements in Vieux Fort, declaring that the concerns are being addressed.

He also spoke of concerns regarding an Acting Comptroller.

“That has been handled,” Pierre told reporters, adding that the issues of concern were not recent and addressing them was a work in progress.

