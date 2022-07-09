Pierre ‘Deeply Saddened By Tragic Death’ Of Former Japanese Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has joined other leaders in expressing condolences on the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday.

Pierre extended ‘sincerest condolences’ to Abe’s family and the Government and people of Japan on behalf of the Government and people of Saint Lucia.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Our world cannot continue to be plagued by such brutal and senseless violence,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“Rest well former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister wrote.

Abe was giving a speech for a candidate in Nara, a city in western Japan, just ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, when a man shot him with a handmade firearm.

Local reports said police arrested a 41-year-old suspect who confessed to the crime.

But his motive was unclear.

The fatal shooting of the 67-year-old Abe sent shockwaves through Japan which has very tight gun control laws.

And world leaders past and present have been expressing their condolences while hailing the former Prime Minister’s contribution to the development of his country.

