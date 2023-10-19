Pierre Curtails Canada Visit As Tammy Approaches – Normal School Announced For Friday – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

With the approach of Tropical Storm Tammy, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre’s office announced that he would curtail participation in the Canada-CARICOM Summit and begin his journey home on Thursday, October 19, 2023.

Pierre was initially due to return on Sunday.

Dominica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, Antigua & Barbuda, Montserrat, and Nevis have issued Tropical Storm watches and expect the potential for storm conditions within the next forty-eight hours.

Pierre’s office observed that Saint Lucia is not in the immediate Tropical Storm watch area.

But it said the Island could still experience some adverse weather conditions.

“As such, the connection between the storm and the Canada-CARICOM Summit underscores the vital role of international cooperation and the need for climate action,” the PM’s office explained in a release Thursday.

According to the PM’s office, residents must continue monitoring the storm’s progress and prioritise preparedness plans, recognising the intersection of climate change, environmental resilience, and global diplomacy.

The Prime Minister participated virtually in Thursday’s National Emergency Management Advisory Committee (NEMAC) meeting.

Pierre strongly urged the public to rely exclusively on official notices relating to weather forecasts from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services and pre and post-disaster advisories from the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO).

Acting Prime Minister Shawn Edward presided at the NEMAC gathering, which discussed precautionary measures if Tammy impacts Saint Lucia.

Edward emphasised that while Saint Lucia is not currently in the storm’s path, it was essential to recognise that weather patterns can be unpredictable.

He also spoke of the need to be alert.

In addition, Edward said that based on the information from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services Director, Andre Joyeux at the NEMAC meeting, schools will continue normally on Friday, October 20, 2023.

“If at all there’s any change in the weather, the Met Office will inform us, and the Ministry of Education working with NEMO will make an announcement early enough to ensure that parents know exactly what course of action to take,” Edward, also responsible for Education, stated.

