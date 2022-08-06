Pierre Congratulates St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party On Election Win – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has congratulated the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party (SNKLP) on its election to office, declaring that the people’s will brought about the administration change.

The SKNLP won six of the eleven contested seats on the twin Island federation, according to preliminary results after the polls closed on Friday night.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of Saint Lucia, I wish to extend congratulations to Prime Minister-Elect, Dr. Terrance Drew and the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party on their electoral victory,” Prime Minister Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“You are called to serve all of the people. Let good governance be the mantra by which you lead,” Pierre declared.

Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris led the three-party Team Unity coalition into the polls.

Harris called the election three years before the constitutional deadline after his cabinet colleagues filed a no-confidence motion against him.

“I congratulate Prime Minister-elect, Dr. Terrance Drew of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party and extend best wishes to him on his new journey of leadership of our beloved Federation,” the outgoing PM said in a statement.

There were 11 seats at stake in the 15-member Parliament with the Governor General nominating the other four seats.

A preliminary statement from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) observer mission to the St. Kitts and Nevis elections said it appeared that the results of the 5 August 2022 General Elections reflect the will of the people of the Federation.

Headline photo: Dr. Terrance Drew

