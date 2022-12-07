Pierre Congratulates Skerrit After Dominica Elections – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has congratulated Dominica’s Roosevelt Skerrit and the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) following Tuesday’s elections.

“Victory for Labour in Dominica. Congratulations Comrade Roosevelt Skerrit and Team Dominica Labour Party,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) returned to power in Tuesday’s general election, which the opposition boycotted.

Twenty-one seats in the House of Assembly were up for grabs.

But the Electoral Office had said that voters would elect representatives for 15 constituencies after the main opposition parties – the United Workers Party (UWP) and the Dominica Freedom Party (DFP) – failed to nominate candidates.

As a result, the ruling DLP went into the election with several uncontested seats.

According to the Caribbean Media Corporation (CMC), preliminary Electoral Office results showed Prime Minister Skerrit’s DLP emerging with 19 of the 21 seats.

Two independent candidates also won constituencies, the CMC said.

The Associated Press reported that the opposition UWP and the DFP rejected Tuesday’s election as they called for electoral reform, including a new voter list.

The news agency stated that Skerrit, 50, first elected in 2004 , has said this will be his last term.

Headline photo: (L to R) Roosevelt Skerrit & Philip J. Pierre (Image from PM Pierre’s Facebook page)

