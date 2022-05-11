Pierre Congratulates Newly Appointed UWI Principal – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre wishes to congratulate the newly appointed Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI), St. Augustine Campus, Professor Rose-Marie Belle Antoine.

Professor Belle Antoine will become the first female Principal when she takes up her appointment on August 1st, 2022.

“The appointment of Professor Belle Antoine to the region’s premier tertiary institution comes at a critical juncture when my administration seeks to facilitate the one university graduate per household initiative. Our relationship with the UWI will prove vital in the pursuit of this goal,” Prime Minister Pierre articulated.

Professor Belle Antoine is no stranger to Saint Lucia not only having worked assiduously on the first-ever Labour Code in this country but also adopting it as her second home.

The Government and the people of Saint Lucia are elated by this progressive appointment by the UWI’s Council and celebrate this achievement of Professor Belle Antoine.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

