Pierre Congratulates Mottley On Election Win – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has publicly congratulated Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) on ‘another resounding victory’ at the polls.

“The people of Barbados have spoken and have entrusted you and your team to continue to put them first. I look forward to working with you as we advance the regional agenda for sustainable growth and development,” Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page.

Preliminary results released on Thursday indicated that Mottley’s BLP had secured all 30 seats in the House of Assembly, the lower house of the island’s parliament.

She achieved the same sweep when her party won elections in 2018.

The latest election victory gives Mottley, Barbados’ first female leader, a second five-year term as prime minister.

In a victory speech, she thanked the people of Barbados and announced plans to name her cabinet on Monday.

Her snap election call became the subject of court action to halt Wednesday’s poll.

But on Tuesday night, High Court Judge Justice Cicely Chase ruled that the Court had no jurisdiction to hear an injunction to stop the vote.

The Barbados Sovereign Party’s Philip Nathanial Catlyn filed the injunction asserting that more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients would not be able to exercise their constitutional right to vote because of the exclusion of COVID-19 positive citizens.

However, the Judge ruled that the case should have been before an election court and was not properly filed.

