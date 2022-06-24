Pierre Congratulates Grenada Opposition On Election Win – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has congratulated Grenada’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, Prime Minister-elect Dickon Mitchell on their election win.

“You have an opportunity to shape your country’s future in conformity with the collective aspirations of the people of Grenada,” he wrote on Facebook.

“The people of Grenada have spoken,” Pierre, whose own Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in a landslide on July 26, 2021, declared.

Grenada’s opposition NDC won Thursday’s general elections with nine of the 15 seats, with the remainder going to the New National Party (NNP) of outgoing Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell.

The NDC halted the winning streak of Dr. Mitchell’s party, which had recorded consecutive landslide victories in 2013 and 2018.

On both occasions, Dr. Mitchell’s party swept all 15 seats.

The outgoing 75-year-old outgoing Grenada Prime Minister retained his seat at Thursday’s elections.

However, he had previously indicated that the poll would be his last.

Headline photo: Dickon Mitchell

