Pierre Congratulates Descartes-Pelius, Thanks Desir – St. Lucia Times News

On Monday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre congratulated Mrs. Crusita Descartes-Pelius on her appointment as Acting Commissioner of Police while thanking Mr. Milton Desir for his service to Saint Lucia as Police Commissioner.

Desir, whose contract ends on December 9, proceeded on vacation leave on Friday.

“I would also like to thank Mr. Milton Desir for his service to our country during his tenure as CoP, and I wish him well during his retirement,” Prime Minister Pierre, responsible for National Security, said on Facebook.

Regarding Descartes-Pelius, Pierre said her training and 34 years of service to the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) had readied her for this critical leadership position when the region faced several security threats, especially gun violence.

The Castries East MP said he would continue supporting the police by allocating funding for training and the other necessary resources to ensure citizens’ safety and quality of life.

“Let us also play our part to support the work of the police,” Pierre said.

