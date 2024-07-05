Pierre Congratulates Britain’s New Prime Minister

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, on behalf of the government and people of Saint Lucia, has congratulated new British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
“I extend congratulations to Sir Keir Starmer for leading his party to election victory in the United Kingdom. I look forward to working with Prime Minister Starmer to strengthen the relationship between our two historied countries for the benefit of our people,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.
Starmer’s Labour Party secured the largest majority government in 25 years after historic general election results.
Voters delivered a stunning defeat to the Conservative Party after 14 years in government, ending the leadership of Britain’s first ethnic-minority prime minister, Rishi Sunak.
The Conservatives lost around two-thirds of the 372 seats they were defending, marking a significant shift in the UK’s political dynamics.
Sunak acknowledged the Conservative Party’s election loss, took responsibility, and pledged to step down as party leader.
With nearly all 650 seats declared, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour Party secured 412, 214 more than in 2019.
Starmer promised to rebuild Britain and reached out to those who did not vote for Labour, promising to serve the whole country.
