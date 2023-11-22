Pierre Condemns Desperate Opposition, Says ‘Most Of Them Unemployable’ – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that Saint Lucians are excited about national developments, has condemned the opposition United Workers Party’s ‘desperate men,’ most of whom he said were unemployable.

“Saint Lucians are excited about developments in this country. But you have a group of desperate men, desperate men, most of them unemployable and I know I am going to be quoted on that and I am not afraid to be quoted on that. Most of them are unemployable,” the Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) leader asserted.

He said they need politics to live.

“Since they have lost elections and they have understood now that the people of Saint Lucia have rejected them so they have all kinds of calumny,” Pierre stated.

He said the most the opposition members could do was continue attacking him.

However, the Prime Minister declared that he would stand for the people of Saint Lucia and remain focused.

He described the slander and hatred from the opposition as uncontrollable.

But he said he has never seen a more focused Cabinet of Ministers.

Pierre’s party surged into office by a landslide in the July 26, 2021, general elections.

He recalled that the UWP predicted that an SLP administration would not get investments, would be unable to sell Saint Lucia, and he, Pierre, did not have the needed charisma.

“When last has there been more investment in this country that’s happening now? Remember they said we would fight among ourselves? Our cabinet would be divided?” Pierre asked.

In this regard, he told reporters that the Cabinet is stronger and more united than ever.

