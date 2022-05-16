Pierre Concerned Over COVID-19 Surge, Lull In Vaccination – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed concern over the increase in COVID-19 cases in Saint Lucia and a lull in vaccination as the Island confronts a sixth wave of the virus.

And the Castries East MP has appealed to citizens to follow the protocols.

“We would hate to have to close the country again. That can’t happen. We wish that it will not happen and I want to urge Saint Lucians to get vaccinated. There has been almost a stoppage in terms of vaccinations. We are very concerned about it,” Pierre told reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet on Monday.

He reiterated that ‘the science’ has proved that vaccination is a means of providing relief in the fight against COVID-19.

Pierre’s comments came against the backdrop of local concerns over mass crowd events, including the resumption of the Gros Islet Friday night street party.

“We want to urge them to follow the protocols. There’s a protocol. The protocol is if there are events above a certain amount, you have to get the permission of the CMO,” he noted.

“I would like you to ask the CMO because all I know is that there are protocols that have to be followed,” Pierre told reporters when asked specifically about the Gros Islet event.

Regarding cancelling some activities, the PM said he would not like to go into what’s not within his sphere of knowledge.

“The Chief Medical Officer, the Ministry of Health are the ones who deal with issues as they relate to COVID. All the government can do is to persuade people, to tell them ‘Please,’ because it is very simple: follow the protocols,” Pierre declared.

He explained that when it comes to the people of Saint Lucia, his patience never runs short because he has great confidence in them.

“I know their wisdom. They make the right choices. You see what they did on July 26 – they made the right choice and I have respect for them, ” he stated.

Pierre’s Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in a landslide after the July 26, 2021, general elections.

