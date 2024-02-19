Pierre Concerned About Haiti Situation – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre expressed concern about the Haiti situation at Monday’s regular pre-Cabinet press briefing.

He explained that the Haiti situation was very complicated and solutions are not easy to find.

“It’s historical. It’s strategic. Haiti is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of resources (and) in terms of the capability of Haiti,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister stated.

He observed that many solutions to the country’s issues have been tried.

Noting the involvement of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders, Pierre explained that the region’s resources are limited.

CARICOM appointed former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony to lead an Eminent Persons Group (EPG) to facilitate a framework agreement on a transitional governance arrangement to take Haiti to free and fair elections.

Nevertheless, the country’s crisis has become worse.

Asserting that the deteriorating situation in Haiti has not attracted the speed and urgency it requires, Dominican Republic President Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona warned last week that the country is on the edge of a civil war.

The Dominican Republic and Haiti are neighbours, sharing the Caribbean island of Hispaniola.

Abinader told the United Nations that Haiti’s collapse would threaten his country and the region.

“That is why I wish to caution the international community today that the Dominican Republic will fight with all its might to avoid being dragged into the same abyss as Haiti,” Abinader said.

“Our slogan from now on will be either we fight together to save Haiti, or we will fight alone to protect the Dominican Republic,” he declared.

Photo: Stock image.