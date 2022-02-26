Pierre Concerned About Economic Impact Of Russian Invasion Of Ukraine – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, asserting that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine flies in the face of all established international laws and principles, expects the conflict to impact the economies of Saint Lucia and the rest of the region.

“We know the impact on our countries. We have seen the price of oil increase. That will have serious repercussions for the economies of our country, in fact for the entire CARICOM area,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister told Friday’s edition of the HTS Evening News.

As a result, Pierre told the television news channel that the speedy resolution of the conflict would be to the region’s benefit.

“We hope that a peaceful resolution can be brought to that crisis. It is indeed a crisis. We hope the United Nations charters can be observed and we can get some resolution,” he stated.

“We think we can solve our issues by negotiation, by communication, by understanding that people matter and respect for lives. So we hope we can get some sort of resolution,” the Castries East MP stated.

And as reported by HTS, Pierre joined CARICOM in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

