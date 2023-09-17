Pierre Committed To Protecting Government Resources – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre seeks to ensure no government entity, public official, or public officer deviates from the guiding principles rooted in Saint Lucia’s long-established laws governing the management and handling of state resources.

In 2020, the Government of Saint Lucia secured approximately XCD 54 million in loan financing from the Export-Import Bank of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to fund the St. Jude Hospital Reconstruction Project.

A directive was issued by a senior public official to have the loan monies transmitted directly to a bank account controlled by a private entity as payment for work on the (SJHRP).

There is no evidence to indicate these monies were deposited into the Consolidated Fund as is legally mandated by the Finance (Administration) Act of Saint Lucia.

The government’s ability to appropriately account for the funds and control its disbursement, as a consequence of this abnormal arrangement, was significantly impeded.

The Government of Saint Lucia and the Republic of China (Taiwan) have together nourished an enduring diplomatic relationship built on common democratic values, mutual trust and shared interests in advancing the development of both our peoples.

Upon assuming Office in 2021, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre embraced the opportunity to continue building on Saint Lucia’s friendship with Taiwan in the interest of the people and the Government of Saint Lucia.

As stated on September 15, 2023, the Prime Minister is pursuing all relevant documentation and information associated with this transaction and looks forward to continuing cooperation with Taiwan in all areas of mutual interest.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

