Pierre Commits To National Unity In Independence Message – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre underscored his administration’s commitment to national unity in an address to mark Saint Lucia’s 45th Independence Anniversary.

He spoke during an Independence Day rally at the Soufriere mini-stadium on Thursday.

“My government remains committed to the ideals of national unity despite any religious and political differences among our people,” Pierre told the rally.

“We accept that we will have those differences,” the Prime Minister declared.

“But we have also long recognized, and we will continue to promote the ethos, that working together as a nation, as one people, with one common purpose, is the only viable approach for our country to achieve inclusive, meaningful, and sustainable development,” Pierre told his audience.

“We must consciously resist the destructive forces of division, crime and selfishness, envy and embrace the progressive spirit of unity, and love as we build a more equitable, inclusive and just country,” the Castries East MP observed.

In addition, he spoke of the need for Saint Lucia to adopt a unified vision for the future.

Pierre said the Island must fashion the vision through continuous civil dialogue and consolidate it through inclusiveness in social and political relations, fairness, resource allocation, and an unrelenting desire to improve the well-being of the less fortunate.

“And so, on this 45th Independence Anniversary, I renew my call to civil society, political parties, non-governmental organizations, trade unions, business associations, national, religious, and community groups, and other institutions to come forward to play your part in nation-building without fear or favor,” the PM said.

“Our unity is our strength. As a people, we have more in common to unite than divide,” Pierre expressed.