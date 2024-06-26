Pierre, Colleagues Tread Softly To Promote Active Lifestyles

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, his cabinet colleagues, and others took a significant step on Wednesday by wearing sneakers.

It was more of a health than a fashion statement.

Their sole intention was to support the annual National Insurance Corporation (NIC) Sneaker Day.

The NIC and the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs join forces in the annual initiative to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity among workers, particularly those in sedentary roles.

Organisers encouraged workers to wear their usual work attire and give formal footwear the boot, wearing sneakers instead.

“This simple yet impactful change serves as a visual reminder to stay active and be mindful of one’s health,” the NIC explained in a release promoting the activity.

The NIC also encouraged people to capture their Sneaker Day feat by taking selfies and sharing them on social media using the hashtag #sneakerday2024.

“As someone who exercises regularly, I can attest to the benefits of a trained and healthy body,” Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“Let us continue to lace up and step out together for a healthier tomorrow,” Pierre urged.

A 2019-2020 survey revealed that 65% of the Saint Lucian population aged 18-69 were overweight or obese (50% of the males and 76.8% of the females).

Earlier this month, the OKEU Hospital disclosed that its medical staff have seen ‘sicker and sicker’ patients in the past decade.

According to a hospital official, the patients primarily suffer from chronic non-communicable diseases related to conditions including hypertension, diabetes, strokes, heart, and renal failures.

The official explained that the situation, along with injuries associated with road incidents, physical assaults and gun violence, have created a bed management crisis at the medical facility.