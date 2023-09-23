Pierre Cites Need For Robust Security Help Counter ‘Murderous’ Haiti Armed Gangs – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has expressed the grave concern of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) over Haiti’s deteriorating political, social, humanitarian, and security crises while citing the need for robust security assistance to counter armed gangs.

In an address on Friday at the United Nations, Pierre said Haiti needs the urgent and dependable support of the international Community.

However, he lamented that, so far, the response had been ‘underwhelming.’

“UN efforts of a few months ago to raise $780m for humanitarian purposes have received low pledges,” Pierre recalled.

In addition, he observed that the need for robust security assistance to counter Haiti’s ‘murderous armed gangs’ was clear.

Nevertheless, Pierre noted that the decision to enable this is meandering slowly through the Security Council.

He said CARICOM hoped the United Nations Security Council would fully endorse the establishment of the multi-national force, demonstrating the international Community’s commitment to supporting law and order restoration and improving the humanitarian conditions of Haiti’s people.

Pierre said CARICOM welcomes the Kenya Government’s willingness to lead such a multi-national force.

And he explained that CARICOM countries would contribute personnel as well.

In addition, Pierre said the Community would also continue its good offices efforts through its Eminent Persons Group to help the Haitian stakeholders find a solution to the political crisis.

Former Saint Lucia Prime Minister Dr. Kenny Anthony heads the Eminent Persons Group (EPG), including former Prime Ministers Perry Christie of the Bahamas and Bruce Golding of Jamaica.

Earlier this month, the group said it encountered challenges on returning to Haiti to continue efforts to help resolve the country’s political impasse but remained hopeful.

According to the former Prime Ministers, the tone of the discussions had hardened, and the positions of some stakeholders had ‘regressed significantly.’

In his UN address, Prime Minister Pierre urged the various Haitian stakeholders to cooperate with CARICOM to find a political compromise for the sake of the Haitian people.

He also indicated that it would be in honour of their heroic and fabled ancestors, whom the Haitian people revere so much for daring to break the chains of slavery two hundred years ago and bring freedom to the black people of the Caribbean.

