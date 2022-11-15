Pierre Chides CDB Technocrats As Saint Lucia Awaits Flood Relief Loan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre chided technocrats at the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) as he pointed to the bureaucracy in finalising flood relief funds for Saint Lucia.

The Island sustained millions in flood damage.

Pierre told a news conference that Saint Lucia applied to the CDB for a $US5 million loan and a $US300,000 grant.

The funds are to assist in providing relief to victims of the November 6, 2022, devastating floods that wreaked havoc in the North of the Island.

“We should be able to get these funds as soon as possible. But again, we have to deal with the bureaucracy of the bank,” Prime Minister Pierre disclosed.

“I always say, and I make no bones about it, while we are getting all that paperwork done, people are suffering,” the Castries East MP asserted.

“The technocrats must understand that while they are asking for all these papers people, real people, are suffering,” Pierre, Minister of Finance, explained.

He said he understood that overnight rains caused panic attacks among some residents of Corinth, one of the flood-devastated areas.

“And our technocrats believe they can complicate the matters, ‘Send this document. Send it back. Verify it and come back,’” Pierre told his audience.

He emphasised that he is all for transparency and accountability.

Nevertheless, Pierre spoke of the need for flexibility in cases of emergency so people of this country could get support.

“I am begging the folks at the CDB to see whether we can get these monies as soon as possible,” Pierre stated.

At the same time, the Saint Lucia Prime Minister disclosed that his government had made $200,000 available for food and sanitation packages and a grant to the flood-hit Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary School to get students back to school.

He also spoke of plans to access a grant to facilitate the replacement of household appliances damaged or lost during the flood.

In addition, he said he understood that Saint Lucia Development Bank (SLDB) has a special package for householders.

“Climate change is real and it will happen again,” Pierre warned regarding the recent flooding.

He also warned about the impact of indiscriminate garbage dumping in the island’s waterways.

“I want to make a plea to Saint Lucians – please stop disposing of garbage in the rivers and waterways of the country. Please!” Pierre stated.

