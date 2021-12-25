Pierre, Chastanet Highlight Hope, Faith In Christmas Day Facebook Posts

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet both struck a hopeful note amid the current challenges facing Saint Lucia in messages on their official Facebook pages on Christmas Day.

“This morning, I am attending Christmas Day Mass, which is always very special to me. I get a chance to reflect on the hope that we have in Jesus Christ and to fellowship with the parishioners of the Sacred Heart Parish in Marchand,” Pierre wrote.

“I want to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas. Let us remember to serve the less fortunate in our communities, especially on this day of merriment. Please be safe and may God bless us all all,” the PM said.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Allen Chastanet observed that 2021 had been a challenging year for everyone due to COVID-19.

– Advertisement –

In this regard, Chastanet expressed sympathy to the families of those who have died, declaring that it cannot be easy, especially at this time of the year for being in communion with family.

“Sometimes it is hard to see past the darkness but I call on you to have faith that this darkness will be lifted and we will return to some semblance of a normal life,” the Micoud South PM and former Prime Minister stated.

“We saint Lucians are resilient. We can get through this. We will overcome the scourge of COVID if we work together for the greater good,” Chastanet declared.

And he expressed that the sacrifice today of social distancing and following other established protocols will benefit all in the long run.

– Advertisement –