Pierre, Chastanet Hail Julien Alfred’s Silver At Commonwealth Games – St. Lucia Times News
Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have both hailed Julien Alfred on winning the silver medal during the 100m finals at the Commonwealth Games.

“Congratulations on your victory and thank you for allowing us to share in this moment with you. Continue in the pursuit of excellence,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet also responded to Alfred’s performance on Facebook.

“Proud of you,” the former Saint Lucia Prime Minister and current Micoud South MP wrote.

On Wednesday at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Alfred was second in 11.01 seconds behind Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.95 seconds).

Headline photo: Stock image

