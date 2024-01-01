Pierre, Chastanet Extend New Year Wishes To The Nation – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have extended New Year wishes to the nation on Facebook.

Pierre preceded his New Year wishes with a quote from the Bible at 1 Corinthians 15:10: “But by the grace of God I am what I am: and His grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain; but I laboured more abundantly than they all: yet not I, but the grace of God which was with me.”

He also wrote: “As we reflect on 2023 and look forward in anticipation to 2024, let us commit all our plans to the Lord. May Your will be done, O Lord. Happy New Year, everyone.”

For his part, the United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet urged citizens, as they welcomed 2024, to remember that each new year offers a fresh start.

– Advertisement –

“A new chapter in the Saint Lucian story we are all writing together,” Chastanet stated.

“This is a time to reflect on our journey, to appreciate our shared triumphs and learn from the challenges we’ve faced. It’s a moment to reignite our enduring spirit of hope, resilience, and the belief that our collective efforts can and will forge a brighter future,” he observed.

Chastanet urged his compatriots to embrace the new year with an unwavering commitment to unity, understanding, and compassion for all.

“Here’s to a 2024 filled with possibility, progress, and the enduring promise of our great nation. Happy New Year!” He wrote.

– Advertisement –