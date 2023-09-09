Pierre, Chastanet Extend Condolences After Devastating Morocco Earthquake – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have extended condolences in the aftermath of Friday’s devastating earthquake that killed over 2,000 people in Morocco.

Hundreds sustained injuries as a result of the quake.

“In the face of this unspeakable tragedy caused by an earthquake, I want to express my sincerest condolences to the Government and people of Morocco on the death of so many loves ones,” the Saint Lucia Prime Minister wrote on Facebook.

“We pray for the healing of the injured, strength and courage for the emergency personnel and comfort for al who mourn,” Pierre wrote.

“Do know that you have a friend in Saint Lucia, especially during this difficult time. May the souls of the departed rest in peace,” he stated.

Opposition leader Allen Chastanet also extended condolences to the Government and people of Morocco.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this incredibly difficult time,” he wrote in a message on Facebook.

The United Workers Party (UWP) leader described as ‘truly heartbreaking’ the loss of so many lives and the widespread destruction the natural disaster caused.

“Please know that the people of Saint Lucia stand in solidarity with you as you navigate the challenging days ahead,” Chastanet said.

The Director General of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), Dr. Didacus Jules, has confirmed that OECS students in Morocco were not ‘directly affected’ by the natural disaster.

They include forty-eight Saint Lucians.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has declared three days of mourning and told mosques nationwide to hold funeral prayers.

Friday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake was the country’s deadliest in decades.

Officials have said they expect the death toll to rise.

The quake occurred at around 11:11 p.m. local time, with the epicenter in the High Atlas mountains, about 45 miles southwest of Marrakech, a famous tourist city of about 840,000 people.

