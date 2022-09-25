Pierre, Chastanet Express Condolences After Fatal Road Accident In Bexon – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and Opposition leader Allen Chastanet have expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in Friday’s collision between a minibus and a panel van in Bexon.

“My sincerest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during this tragic accident in Bexon. Let us pray for the repose of their souls to our Lord,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.

“To the injured, I wish you all healing as our nurses and doctors care for you. Thank you to all the emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to rescue people from the wreckage,” he said.

“May God increase our strength, especially during this sorrowful period and let the love of God and the fellowship of the Holy Spirit be with us all,” the Castries East MP stated,

For his part, opposition leader Allen Chastanet wished a speedy physical and mental recovery to all those who are nursing injuries.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) said it transported twelve people to the OKEU Hospital while a medical practitioner pronounced three individuals dead at the scene.

Those who succumbed at the scene were identified as the driver, an adult female, and a baby girl.

– Advertisement –

Chastanet indicated that he knew the adult female, Shani Willie, very well.

“Ms. Shani Willie was an ambitious and hardworking young lady,” Chastanet wrote on Facebook.

The former Prime Minister disclosed that he had the honour of working with the deceased at the Ministry of the Public Service.

“Her constant drive and desire to always have the best possible outcome for whatever project she worked on was something that I admired tremendously. Like many of those who knew this kind soul, I too will miss her greatly,” the United Workers Party (UWP) leader stated.

Chastanet, the MP for Micoud South, also observed that Roger Joseph, the driver who died in the Bexon accident, was a ‘well-known’ constituent.

“Sending my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mr. Joseph. May he Rest In Peace,” the opposition leader stated.

The President of the Southern Minibus Association, Marcellinus Faisal, described the deceased as a model driver and a very safe one.

“He was not a reckless driver,” Faisal told St Lucia Times.

Headline photo: (L to R) Shani Willie & Roger Joseph

– Advertisement –