Pierre, Chastanet Congratulate Saint Lucian Athlete Delan Edwin – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet took to Facebook on Monday to laud the achievements of Saint Lucian athlete Delan Edwin.

“Let us celebrate our very own, Delan Edwin. On two consecutive occasions, he shattered the 200M national record. As a result of this performance, he now has the twenty-fifth fastest time by a Caribbean man in history, ranking him in the top thirty worldwide for the year thus far,” Pierre wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, like the many other athletes who continue to proudly represent this country on the world stage, Delan has a promising future ahead of him.

“I ask that you, and every Saint Lucian join me and congratulate him,” Pierre wrote.

United Workers Party (UWP) leader Allen Chastanet declared that with the amazing performances that local athletes have been recording, he couldn’t wait for the next Olympics.

“Sending my congratulations to Delan Edwin who this weekend set a new National Record in the 200M, a new record at his University, currently ranks as the 4th fastest ever in the NCAA Division 2, has recorded the 25th fastest time run by a Caribbean man and ranks in the Top 30 in the World for 2022,” Chastanet observed.

Earlier, the opposition leader congratulated Saint Lucia’s 400M outdoor record holder Michael Joseph, who ran the 2nd fastest time in the University of Kansas’ history.

“Proud to see so many of our young athletes leaving their mark on the international stage,” Chastanet declared

