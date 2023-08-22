Pierre Calls On Secrets Resorts Investors To Treat Saint Lucian Workers Fairly – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has called on the operators of Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa that will be built in Saint Lucia to treat local workers fairly.

Pierre, a former Tourism Minister, spoke during Tuesday’s sod-turning ceremony, where he declared government support for the project.

“All we ask from you is to be fair to the people of Saint Lucia – to be fair to the workers of Saint Lucia and to ensure that Saint Lucia is at the top of your list of priorities,” the Castries East MP told the ceremony.

“We will obey the law and create the enabling environment not only for you to continue construction of the hotel but to build another one,” Pierre declared to laughter from the audience.

And he explained that he was making a sales pitch.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister noted that although the resort’s name is Secrets, he would encourage its operators not to make this country a secret but urge people to visit the Island.

“We intend to continue to make the industry of tourism our largest earner. We hope that you can create the necessary linkages between tourism and the other sectors so the people can benefit,” Pierre stated.

But he also spoke of creating a beneficial environment for the investor.

Pierre explained that doing so would ensure that everyone would be happy.

Secrets St. Lucia Resort and Spa, occupying the location of the former St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, will boast over 340 luxury suites and rooms.

The Office of the Prime Minister said construction of the resort would create hundreds of new jobs.

Secrets is expected to officially open in the summer of 2024.

