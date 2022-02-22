Pierre Calls For Unity, Urges Saint Lucians To Put Aside Petty Differences – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

In his maiden independence day address, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre urged his fellow citizens to put aside petty differences in favour of shared ambitions.

He pledged to do his utmost to bring all Saint Lucians together as one family wherever they are, but especially at home.

“If we spend enough time making war against one another on the basis of party differences we will ultimately destroy the future of our children,” Pierre asserted.

He recalled that Saint Lucia recently completed a peaceful democratic election, demonstrating the strength of the country’s democracy to the world.

Pierre, whose Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) swept to power in a landslide at the July 26, 2021 poll, observed that the majority’s voice spoke clearly.

But he made it clear that his administration will not encourage strife and division within “our Saint Lucian family,” since there can be no winners – only losers in such battles.

“Elections can be both good and bad -good when the process is used in the common interest. But when elections are seen only as opportunities to benefit from selfish behavior regardless of which side wins, we all lose. A half successful Saint Lucia is a totally unsuccessful Saint Lucia,” the Castries East MP declared.

“We must heal the root causes of our pain, whatever they may be. We must render ourselves physically and mentally fit soldiers in our war against poverty, against discrimination, against poor education, unemployment and crime,” Pierre told the nation.

“Let us invite our brothers and sisters everywhere, regardless of political affiliation to enlist in our fight against our common enemies – enemies that do not recognise party colours,” the Prime Minister said in his address on the occasion of Saint Lucia’s 43rd anniversary of independence.

He urged citizens to make every day a good day.

“Let us never go to sleep without asking ourselves ‘What did I do for my country today that will benefit us all tomorrow?’” The PM stated.

“If each of us would pledge right now to be the best citizen we can be regardless of political stripe, we would immediately see a positive change in the number of road accidents, less pollution – we will see a reduction in the negative impact of COVID,” he expressed.

” We would in consequence, put less stress on the public purse, our health facilities and those who work so hard to deliver the best possible service. In short, what I am advocating is that we turn a new leaf and start doing more for our country by doing better for ourselves,” Pierre said.

He also described an unacceptable increase in criminal activity, mainly gun-related homicides, that have caused unnecessary pain and suffering.

“We must end that menace. We must build respect and care for each other. To do so, we must have a sense of self and a sense of identity, celebrating each human life, acknowledging the worth of every human being,” Pierre said.

He cited the need for strong public education and more equity in the distribution of wealth.

But at the same time, the PM spoke of the need to observe the laws of the land.

“The police will be expected to do their duty in causing a reduction in crime,” Pierre explained, adding that the government will prioritise spending on law and order.

