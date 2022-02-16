Pierre: Budgetary Allocations To Facilitate Timely, Just Prosecution Of Criminals – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has disclosed that strengthening Saint Lucia’s judicial system has been prioritised in the budgetary allocation to facilitate the timely and just prosecution of the perpetrators of crime.

On his official Facebook page Pierre, responsible for National Security, said he had tasked the Attorney General to expedite the drafting and review of the needed legislation to assist the police in discharging their duties.

The Prime Minister held an emergency meeting with the top brass of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) on Monday in response to four reported homicides and gun violence during the weekend, which brought the total number of homicides to eleven for the year.

The Castries East MP expressed his sincerest condolences to those who lost loved ones.

“Addressing this crime situation is a concern for all citizens. We are better than this. Let’s do better,” he stated.

“My administration will continue to provide resources and training to the RSLPF and challenged the hierarchy to use more innovative strategies, professionalism and proactiveness in their work,” Pierre asserted.

