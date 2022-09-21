Pierre Attending UN General Assembly – Hilaire Acting As Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre is attending the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (the UNGA 77) in New York City.

Hon. Pierre will deliver his first in-person address to the Assembly as the Prime Minister of Saint Lucia on Friday 23rd September and is expected to be the seventeenth (17th ) speaker during the morning session.

The Prime Minister will also attend a number of bilateral and High-Level meetings during his time in New York City to advance Saint Lucia’s development agenda in areas such as Climate Change, Food Security, and the Youth Economy.

The UNGA 77 runs from Tuesday 20th – Sunday 26th September. Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until the 28th September 2022.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/ SLT

– Advertisement –