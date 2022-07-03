Pierre Attending CARICOM Summit In Suriname – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will be out of state from July 2 to July 8, 2022 to attend the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government of the CARICOM which takes place in Suriname.

Hon. Pierre has accepted an invitation from Chair of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community and President of Surinam, H.E.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, to address the conference at the opening ceremony on July

3.

The Prime Minister’s schedule at the 43rd Regular Meeting of the Heads of Government

of the CARICOM will also include participation in a series of high level engagements

and discussions with regional leaders and Ministerial taskforce officials to deliberate on

key issues relevant to Member States.

While away on official government business, Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime

Minister until July 8.

Source: Office of the Prime Minister

