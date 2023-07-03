Pierre Attending CARICOM Summit – Hilaire To Act As Prime Minister – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre will depart Saint Lucia on July 3, 2023, for Trinidad and Tobago to attend the Forty-Fifth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The Prime Minister will engage in high-level meetings and receive reports on trade negotiations, security, agriculture and food security, climate change and climate finance, CARICOM Single Market and Economy, and education from various sub-committees.

The Forty-Fifth Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the CARICOM coincides with the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

Saint Lucia will join the Caribbean Community on July 4, 2023, to celebrate the 50th anniversary under the theme ‘50 Years Strong: A Solid Foundation to Build On’.

Official activities include an Ecumenical Service and an IAMCARICOM Walk through the Castries City Centre. The activities are geared towards raising awareness of the achievements and role of CARICOM and its institutions and their impact on the lives of people in the Region.

The Ecumenical Service will seek to engage the public, government ministries, uniformed clubs, and schools to attend and participate and will be held at the Minor Basilica of the Immaculate Conception on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. The IAMCARICOM Walk will immediately follow the Service from 11:30 a.m. to midday.

Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Hon. Ernest Hilaire, will act as Prime Minister of Saint Lucia until July 7, 2023.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

