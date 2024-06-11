Pierre Attending Afreximbank Event In The Bahamas – St. Lucia Times

The Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, has traveled to Nassau, Commonwealth of the Bahamas, to participate in the 31st Afreximbank Annual Meetings (AAM) and the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF).

These events are scheduled to take place from June 12-15, 2024.

The AAM and ACTIF are a joint effort by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), the Government of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, the African Union (AU), the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the Africa Business Council, and the CARICOM Private Sector Organisation (CPSO).

Organized under the AfriCaribbean Business Council, the initiative aims to strengthen economic ties and foster investment opportunities between Africa and the Caribbean.

This year’s Annual Meetings will focus on the theme “Owning Our Destiny: Economic Prosperity on the Platform of Global Africa” and will include the launch of the Afreximbank 2024 Trade Report, plenary sessions addressing macroeconomic crises, economic transformation, and industrial transformation, and the AFREXIMFEST. These events will provide a platform for leaders from both the public and private sectors to engage in high-level discussions on key trade and investment issues.

The Prime Minister’s participation underscores the importance of these meetings and his commitment to enhancing trade and investment links between our region and Africa.

On June 13, 2024, the Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Presidential Plenary on the theme “United We Stand, Divided We Fall: Building Alliances for Shared Prosperity.” This theme highlights the critical need for unity and collaboration in creating a resilient and prosperous economy amidst global challenges.

Saint Lucia is among the pioneering countries in the region to join African Export-Import Bank, securing a loan of 6 million USD to fund the repair and renovation of our schools.

In the Prime Minister’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ernest Hilaire will act as Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Economic Development, and the Youth Economy and Minister for Justice and National Security.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister