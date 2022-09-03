Pierre Assures New Grenada Prime Minister Of His Support – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, who attended the ceremonial opening of the Grenada parliament on Wednesday, has assured that country’s leader of his support in a Facebook post.

“You have my support as you serve your country under the guidance of the theme for today’s ceremony, ‘Transformative Development: Towards A Sustainable, Equitable And Prosperous Grenada,’” Pierre declared.

Pierre thanked Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell for hosting him at the Ceremonial State Opening of the First Session of the Eleventh Parliament of Grenada.

“May God bless the government and the people of Grenada,” the Castries East MP wrote.

The ceremonial opening of the Grenada parliament heard the Throne Speech by the Governor General.

The event also featured the election of the President and Deputy President of the Senate.

In addition, it saw the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and the swearing-in of Members of Parliament.

Grenada held snap general elections on June 23, 2022.

The election saw the incumbent New National Party (NNP) of Dr. Keith Mitchell losing power to Dickon Mitchell’s National Democratic Congress (NDC).

