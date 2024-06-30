Pierre Appeals To Sense Of Community As Beryl Approaches

As Saint Lucia prepares for the ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Beryl, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has appealed to citizens’ sense of community, especially in assisting the most vulnerable.

“I urge you to lend a helping hand where possible if it becomes necessary,” Pierre stated.

He also announced the activation of temporary housing for the homeless at the Vigie Sports Complex, with the Castries Constituency Council (CCC) and the Ministry of Equity facilitating their transfer.

“All other state agencies, including the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, the Saint Lucia Fire Services, SLASPA, the Ministry of Infrastructure, and all other first responders, are on high alert and stand ready to act if and when the need arises,” the PM disclosed.

In addition, Pierre said the Saint Lucia Hospitality and Tourism Authority (SLHTA) has indicated that its members are ready to handle visitors currently on the island.

Regarding national infrastructure, the PM asserted that water, electricity and telecommunications are at risk of being compromised.

However, Pierre said providers have indicated they are ready to respond in the aftermath.

“Fellow residents, the possibility of this extreme weather event will test our resolve as a people and the true spirit of our nation,” the Prime Minister declared.

“As we prepare to weather the approaching storm, there are many things that we have no control over. But, what we can control is reaffirming our concern for one another, our courage, our compassion, and our disaster preparedness,” he stated.