Pierre And Chastanet Wish For A Safe, Enjoyable Carnival

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre and opposition leader Allen Chastanet have wished for a safe, enjoyable Carnival on their Facebook pages.

“Wishing everyone a safe yet enjoyable Saint Lucia Carnival,” Chastanet wrote.

A file photo of the former Prime Minister with Carnival revelers accompanied the Facebook post.

For his part, Pierre wished all the revelers, band owners, and stakeholders a safe and enjoyable Carnival, recognizing their significant role in the cultural celebration.“See you on the road,” Pierre declared in a Facebook post.

He disclosed that he could finally take in some of the carnival activities at the National Calypso Monarch Competition.

Dezral was crowned Calypso Monarch.

A photo of Pierre and other officials, including Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture, and Information, Dr. Ernest Hilaire, accompanied the PM’s Facebook post.

In addition, Pierre posted a list of the winners in the various Carnival competitions.The Prime Minister took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards the winners, as well as the revelers, carnival band owners, and stakeholders, for their contributions to the Carnival.

“I wish to congratulate all winners of our nationally staged competitions for their hard work and contribution to not just their respective art forms but for their role in growing the festival, which provides a major source of economic activity for small businesses,” Pierre wrote on Facebook.