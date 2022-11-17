Pierre Administration Invests XCD 16.8 Million EU Grant In Youth Job Training – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The European Union has agreed to provide monetary support to the Generation of Employment through Private Sector Development Project (GEPSED).

On November 16, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and Ambassador of the E.U to Barbados & Eastern Caribbean States H.E Malgorzata Wasilewska officially signed a XCD 16.8 million Grant to support the GEPSED Project.

At least 600 Saint Lucians will benefit from the implementation.

We hear more from Rehani Isidore:

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister

