Pierre Administration Committed To Women’s Empowerment – St. Lucia Times

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre leads an administration that places paramount importance on advancing women’s rights and empowerment, especially as the world commemorates International Women’s Day on March 8th.

As the nation celebrates International Women’s Day, the Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led administration remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing women’s rights and empowerment across the nation.

With a firm belief in the fundamental importance of gender equality, the government has implemented policies aimed at improving gender equality and addressing the unique challenges faced by women in various aspects of their lives.

One significant initiative involves the ground breaking decision to regulate the prices of women’s sanitary products, ensuring their accessibility and affordability for all women in our society.

This strategic move underscores the government’s commitment to promoting women’s health and well-being, while also addressing the critical issue of period poverty, which hinders many women and girls from accessing menstrual hygiene products.

Additionally, within the framework of the Universal Health Coverage program, expectant mothers who register through their local wellness centres receive complimentary phlebotomy services and a free ultrasound every trimester, further supported by the private sector. Notably, the maternal care program has observed an increase in the number of women accessing these services over the past six months.

In recognition of the indispensable role played by women and youth in driving economic recovery Post- Covid 19 pandemic, the government launched a targeted initiative to empower these vital demographics.

In 2022, an innovative upskilling program was introduced specifically for women and youth, resulting in several cohorts over a three-month period. Facilitated through the Sir Arthur Lewis College, the Vocational Skills Training Programme provided specialized instruction in key areas such as Health Aide, Hospitality, Digital and Creative Entrepreneurship, and Early Childhood Development Aide.

This program not only equipped participants with valuable skills but also empowered them to excel in the competitive job market.

As per the 2022/2023 budget speech this administration introduced Export Capacity Enhancement Initiatives, including the Women in Sustainable Exports (W.I.S.E) program, designed to support women entrepreneurs in scaling their businesses and tapping into global markets.

By collaborating closely with Export Saint Lucia, women entrepreneurs can access vital resources and assistance to enhance their enterprises, thereby narrowing the gender gap in the business sector.

The Hon. Philip J. Pierre-led administration is firmly committed to fostering an environment where women can thrive, succeed, and contribute meaningfully to our nation’s progress.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre reaffirms the government’s resolve to build a more inclusive and equitable society for future generations.

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister