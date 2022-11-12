Pierre Activates $200,000 In Food, Sanitizing Vouchers For Flood Victims – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As of Thursday, 10th November, the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre activated $200,000 worth of food and sanitizing vouchers to be distributed to affected households through the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) and Constituency Offices which had affected residents.

Preliminary Assessments indicate that Saint Lucia has moved from a Level 1 disaster to a Level 2 disasteron the scale of four as of Thursday, 10th November following the devastating floods of Sunday, November 6.

The Prime Minister has been in dialogue with International Donor Agencies as Saint Lucia will require both technical and financial assistance to respond to the crisis.

His Press Secretary, Maundy Lewis provided an overview of the situation.

– Advertisement –

SOURCE: Office of the Prime Minister/SLT

– Advertisement –