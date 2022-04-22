Pickup Truck Bursts Into Flames In Soufriere – No Injuries Reported – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Officers at the Soufriere fire station responded Thursday at 7:41 pm to a vehicle fire at Bois Den, Soufriere, and found the four-door vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The firefighters put out the fire, but the flames destroyed the vehicle.

Saint Lucia Fire Service (SLFS) spokeswoman Annia Mitchel says the vehicle owner reported that the pickup experienced mechanical problems before the fire.

“The incident posed no threat to nearby structures and no one was reported injured,” Mitchel explained.

Headline photo: Screen grab from social media video

