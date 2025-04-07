Photos: Runners compete as Pyongyang Marathon returns from COVID pause 

North Korea has held the first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, with hundreds of runners taking to the streets of the capital.

Numerous foreign athletes had arrived in the city ahead of the race, held on Sunday as part of celebrations of the birth of the country’s founding leader, Kim Il Sung, in 1912.

Photos showed foreign runners crossing the starting line at Kim Il Sung Stadium, some taking photos on their phones, as North Korean spectators cheered them on.

Another image showed North Korean and foreign runners competing on the streets of Pyongyang, with citizens lining the route.

The marathon is the largest international sporting event in the reclusive Asian country, and offers a rare opportunity for visitors to run through the streets of the tightly-controlled capital.

Images posted on the Instagram account of Simon Cockerell, the general manager of Koryo Tours which organises trips for foreign amateur runners to participate, showed crowds cheering as the athletes passed.

Advertisement

“A few pics of today’s Pyongyang Marathon in North Korea. Amazing event and a race like no other,” Cockerell wrote.

The last edition of the marathon was held in 2019. The following year, the nuclear-armed state sealed its borders in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pyongyang Marathon is an extremely unique experience as it provides an opportunity to interact with locals,” Koryo Tours said on its website. “An experience truly like no other.”

“North Korea is a complex and fascinating place that intrigues many people,” Cockerell told Australian broadcaster SBS.

“And while it is certainly not for everyone, it definitely appeals to those curious about the experience of visiting such a country and seeing what they can.”

The marathon is listed on the website of the global governing body World Athletics.

In 2019, about 950 foreigners took part, up from roughly 450 the previous year. About 180 runners from overseas were expected to participate this year.