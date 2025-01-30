Machel Montano Aims For Another Title Former Saint Lucian Minister Takes up Role of CARICOM Climate Envoy Minister Jn Baptiste Defends Pace of Move to Universal Health Coverage Saint Lucians Adrift At Sea For Over A Month Recount Their Ordeal Police Seeking Overtime Pay in Wage Negotiations Initiative To Bring Peace To Rival Gangs Moves To Wilton's Yard
World News

Photos: Plane collides with helicopter at Reagan Airport 

30 January 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

An American Airlines passenger plane carrying 64 people has crashed into the Potomac River near Washington, DC after colliding midair with a military helicopter on a training exercise late on Wednesday, prompting a major emergency response and the grounding of all flights.

The passenger plane was about to land at Reagan National Airport after flying from Kansas.

American Airlines, whose subsidiary operated the flight, said “there were 60 passengers and four crew members on board the aircraft”.

A US Army official said the helicopter involved was a Black Hawk model carrying three soldiers. They had been on a “training flight”, a separate military spokesperson said in a statement.

Washington police said “there is no confirmed information on casualties at this time.”

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the grounding of all planes at Reagan National, and Washington’s police said on X that “multiple agencies” were responding to the crash site in the Potomac.

The last major fatal US crash was in 2009, when Continental Flight 3407 from New Jersey to Buffalo, New York crashed and killed all 49 people on board.

Advertisement

 

Support us

Related News

26 January 2025

Sudan’s army chief visits recaptured HQ, vows to ‘eradicate’ RSF 

08 January 2025

Brazil marks the anniversary of the January 8 attack on its capital 

06 January 2025

Russians in Kursk region ‘shaken’ as Ukraine launches new offensive 

16 January 2025

‘We lost so many’: Gaza cautiously waits for ceasefire as bombing continues 