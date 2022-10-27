Phil Simmons To Quit As West Indies Head Coach – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced that Phil Simmons will be stepping down from his role as Head Coach of the West Indies Men’s team.

The announcement follows the team’s disastrous exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

West Indies’ nine-wicket defeat to Ireland last Friday saw them eliminated from the tournament’s main draw.

Scotland had earlier routed them in their first match.

The last assignment for Phil Simmons will be the upcoming two-Test series against Australia from 30 November to 12 December.

“I acknowledge that it’s not just the team that is hurting but the proud nations we represent,” Simmons said regarding the West Indies’ poor performance, which he described as disappointing and heart-wrenching.

And he apologised to West Indies fans and followers.

“From a personal perspective this is not a knee-jerk reaction, but a move I have been considering for some time and now is the time to make public that I will step down as West Indies Head Coach at the end of the Test series against Australia,” Simmons stated.

Simmons, who was at the helm in 2016 when West Indies won their second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title, said the regional side’s performances this time were not good enough.

